Shibani Dandekar's wiki page vandalized after criticizing Ankita Lokhande; Actress termed a 'gold digger'

Shibani Dandekar slammed Ankita Lokhande post the latter's open letter in a hard-hitting Instagram post. In the meantime, someone vandalized her Wikipedia page that has now been restored.

Shibani Dandekar slammed Ankita Lokhande’s open letter and criticized her on various grounds a day back. She also went on to call the actress the ‘princess of patriarchy’ and also accused her of capitalizing on Rhea Chakraborty who has been arrested by the NCB on Tuesday. Shibani further stated Ankita is seeking justice for Sushant to get two seconds of fame. Meanwhile, a report by IANS states that Shibani’s Wikipedia account has been vandalized by some unknown sources.

The changed information on her wiki page mostly included derogatory stuff. This reportedly happened on Thursday afternoon and the actress was termed a gold digger scumbag who is in a polygamous relationship with Farhan Akhtar. Not only that, but the page also read that Shibani began her flop career as a TV anchor and that she began searching for a rich parasite. Not only that but Farhan Akhtar was also termed a B-grade actor on the page. The ones who vandalized Shibani’s account also slammed her for allegedly showing support to criminals.

However, her Wikipedia page was restored later on and is working fine now. Meanwhile, numerous celebs from the television industry backed Ankita Lokhande after Shibani Dandekar criticized her. Among them are Karanvir Bohra, , director Kushal Zaveri, and others. Not only that, but Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti also backed her and asked her not to pay heed to the jibes against her.

