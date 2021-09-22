Shiddat’s Sunny Kaushal opens up on engagement rumors of brother Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif: It was nothing

Sunny Kaushal has acted in several films so far including led ‘Gold’. His next release, a love story co-stars Radhika Madan in the leading part. Sunny’s elder brother Vicky Kaushal was recently rumored to have been engaged with . Several reports speculated that the two stars even had a roka ceremony at his home. Katrina Kaif’s team denied the reports instantly and mentioned that the actress has been traveling for the shoot of her upcoming third part of the mighty Tiger franchise alongside superstar .

In a recent chat with Film Companion, Sunny addressed the rumor and said, “It wasn’t anything like that, everybody knew it was nothing. I think, within a few hours they had clarified about it too. We don’t know how that whole thing even started. We just woke up in the morning and there was this news, and then everyone was like, ‘what is this?’ It was like the newspaper saying, ‘Today, there’s no news, so let’s print this'.” Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in a recent chat with Zoom had spoken about Vicky and Katrina’s relationship and said, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

In a previous chat with SpotboyE, Sunny had spoken about the rumor of engagement between Vicky and Katrina. He had said, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”

Also Read| Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Vicky Kaushal showed us it’s C for checkered prints in his style book