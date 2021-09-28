Shiddat Screening PICS: Vicky Kaushal & Sunny Kaushal arrive with parents; Radhika Madan, Kabir Khan attend

Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal are gearing up for the release of Shiddat this Friday and ahead of the film's release, a screening was held in the city's suburbs today. Vicky Kaushal was the supportive brother as he attended the screening. It was also Sunny's birthday and the brothers arrived with their parents.

Vicky, Sunny, their mum and dad struck a happy family pose for the cameras as they smiled. Apart from them, Shiddat's female lead Radhika Madan arrived in style in a baby pink outfit and slayed it in a casual yet stylish look. The onscreen couple's friends and actors like Angira Dhar and Sharvari Wagh were also in attendance.

Sunny, who is celebrating his birthday today, also cut a cake with the paparazzi. Sunny and Radhika also posed for pictures with their Shiddat director Kunal Deshmukh. Apart from the film's lead cast members, filmmakers Shashank Khaitan and Kabir Khan were also snapped at the screening.

Check out photos from the Shiddat screening below:

Vicky Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend and actress Katrina Kaif was not in attendance. She is slated to return from her Tiger 3 shoot on Wednesday. Katrina, however, took to Instagram to wish Sunny Kaushal on his birthday.

