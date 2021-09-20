Shiddat song Akhiyan Udeek Diyan: Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal’s new track dishes out major nostalgic vibes

Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan have been all over the news courtesy their upcoming movie Shiddat. The Kunal Deshmukh directorial happens to be a romance drama and marks Sunny and Radhika’s first collaboration. In fact, the makers have unveiled an intriguing trailer lately which has left the audience wanting for more. And while Shiddat is creating a lot of buzz, the makers have unveiled a new song titled Akhiyan Udeek Diyan from the movie which has added on to the audience’s excitement.

To note, the song happens to be a recreation of legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic number Akhiyan Udeek Diyan. The song features Sunny, Radhika, and Diana Penty and chronicles the pain and struggle of reaching out to the loved one while fighting all the odds. Interestingly, Manan Bhardwaj, who happens to be the composer of the song, has not just added a new touch to the music but has also given new lyrics to the song which has managed to strike the right chord with millions of hearts. On the other hand, Master Saleem’s melodious voice has added a different charm to the song.

Check out Akhiyan Udeek Diyan song from Shiddat here:

Interestingly, this is the second song from the movie. Earlier, the makers had released the title track from the movie titled as Shiddat. The track with penned, sung and composed by Manan Bhardwaj and was all about unconditional love. Shiddat was shot on Sunny and Radhika and their chemistry has been setting the screens on fire. Shiddat is slated to have a digital release on October 1 this year.

Also Read: Shiddat Trailer: Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal's love story is a mix of high drama, romance & dance