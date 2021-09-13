Shiddat Trailer: Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal's love story is a mix of high drama, romance & dance
Radhika Madan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside late Irrfan Khan, will soon arrive via streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. Radhika and Sunny Kaushal will be seen sharing screen space in romantic drama Shiddat. Maddock Films released the film's trailer today which features Radhika and Sunny playing Kartika and Jaggi respectively.
Announcing the trailer, Radhika Madhan shared, "Shiddat trailer! Feel the power of love with #ShiddatTrailer, out now. #Shiddat releasing on 1st October on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."
In the trailer, we get to see Jaggi falling head over heels in love with Kartika presumably in Paris -- one of the most romantic cities in the world. The film explores the great lengths one can go to find and accomplish their true love. The film also stars Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in pivotal roles.
Check out the Shiddat trailer below:
Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, Shiddat is set to release on 1 October and the film's lead cast has been going out all to promote the film. Shiddat's screenplay is by Shirdhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan. Whereas the film's music is by Sachin Jigar, Manan Bhardwaj and Gourov Dasgupta. Bhardwaj will also be making his singing debut with the romantic drama.
Loved or liked the trailer of Shiddat? Let us know in the comments below.
ALSO READ: Radhika Madan gets trolled for her attire while promoting Shiddat with Sunny Kaushal