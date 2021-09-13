Shiddat Trailer: Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal's love story is a mix of high drama, romance & dance

Radhika Madan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside late Irrfan Khan, will soon arrive via streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. Radhika and Sunny Kaushal will be seen sharing screen space in romantic drama Shiddat. Maddock Films released the film's trailer today which features Radhika and Sunny playing Kartika and Jaggi respectively.

Announcing the trailer, Radhika Madhan shared, "Shiddat trailer! Feel the power of love with #ShiddatTrailer, out now. #Shiddat releasing on 1st October on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."

In the trailer, we get to see Jaggi falling head over heels in love with Kartika presumably in Paris -- one of the most romantic cities in the world. The film explores the great lengths one can go to find and accomplish their true love. The film also stars and Diana Penty in pivotal roles.