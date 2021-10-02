Shiddat Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Sunny Kaushal & Radhika Madan’s love story

Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan led ‘Shiddat’ released on an OTT platform on October 1. The film has garnered good reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film is directed by Kunal Deshmukh. In a chat with HT, Sunny spoke about the family’s response to the trailer and said, “They were the first ones to watch it. I think woh YouTube kholke baithe hue the, baar baar refresh ho raha tha (they were already on YouTube and kept refreshing the page, waiting for the trailer to drop). ‘Shiddat official trailer’. They absolutely loved it. Unke liye toh yeh bhi ho jaata hai na ki ‘apna bachcha, haaye mera beta’”.

Further in the conversation, Sunny spoke about growing up in a chawl and said, “I was born in a 10x10 chawl when dad (action director Sham Kaushal) was a stuntman. Mom was in Punjab and they got married and came here. We were staying in a colony. From there, that was his journey that he has reached till here and earned so much in his life, a lot of respect and everything. Just like that, this is my journey and I am really, really happy that it is going this way.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Reflecting on the journey so far, Sunny said, “About struggle, I think… Aisa toh nahi hai ki main aaj utra hoon maidan mein aur aaj hi main chhakke pe chhakke maare jaa raha hoon. Bilkul nahi (It is not like I am going to enter the field today and start by hitting one six after the other. Absolutely not). It teaches you a lot, gives you a lot of experience to be confident in front of the camera.”

