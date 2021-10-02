Shiddat Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Sunny Kaushal & Radhika Madan’s love story

Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan led ‘Shiddat’ released on an OTT platform on October 1. The film has garnered good reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film is directed by Kunal Deshmukh. In a chat with HT, Sunny spoke about the family’s response to the trailer and said, “They were the first ones to watch it. I think woh YouTube kholke baithe hue the, baar baar refresh ho raha tha (they were already on YouTube and kept refreshing the page, waiting for the trailer to drop). ‘Shiddat official trailer’. They absolutely loved it. Unke liye toh yeh bhi ho jaata hai na ki ‘apna bachcha, haaye mera beta’”.

Further in the conversation, Sunny spoke about growing up in a chawl and said, “I was born in a 10x10 chawl when dad (action director Sham Kaushal) was a stuntman. Mom was in Punjab and they got married and came here. We were staying in a colony. From there, that was his journey that he has reached till here and earned so much in his life, a lot of respect and everything. Just like that, this is my journey and I am really, really happy that it is going this way.”

I could not complete watching #Shiddat .It's bad, really really bad. Why would good and brilliant actors like #MohitRaina and #RadhikaMadan even agree to do this movie? Why torture your fans like this? Terrible Yuck 1 star only. Half star each for Radhika and Mohit. pic.twitter.com/e3aAni1rm4 — KTPtalks (@KtPtalks) October 1, 2021

They tried to make #Shiddat a hardcore love story but it seemed otherwise a comedy...realism se dur dur tak koi vaasta nhi nhi hai... Afghanistan crisis se lesson le ke #SunnyKaushal actually flew to London by sitting on the tyre of the aeroplane.. ridiculous !! — Dr. Mukul Kumar (@WhiteCoat_no_48) October 1, 2021

#Shiddat What an amazing love story wat a grt film wat a grt performance by all ....just got tears in my eyes...Just loved it pic.twitter.com/IeqpnUJpvZ — @iamAnkurJain (@AnkurJa38084607) October 1, 2021

#Shiddat end achi kr dete to hope aa jati — Nitish Kumar (@kumarnitish_) October 1, 2021

The movie that shows that love has no limits the one who loves you can go to any extend doesn't matters what it cost even his/her life.... What a movie man#Shiddat — Rounak Saboo (@saboo_rounak) October 1, 2021

He put himself in the most daring and dangerous situations just to go and meet the love of his life. #Shiddat pic.twitter.com/gi53TanDrC — Movie Scenes (@JosephFanai10) October 1, 2021

Reflecting on the journey so far, Sunny said, “About struggle, I think… Aisa toh nahi hai ki main aaj utra hoon maidan mein aur aaj hi main chhakke pe chhakke maare jaa raha hoon. Bilkul nahi (It is not like I am going to enter the field today and start by hitting one six after the other. Absolutely not). It teaches you a lot, gives you a lot of experience to be confident in front of the camera.”

