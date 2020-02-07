Shikara: From Kashmiri Pandits to their exodus; Here's everything you need to know before watching the film

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara is centred around the mass evacuation of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and traces the life of young newlyweds, Shiv Kumar Dhar (Aadil Khan) and Shanti Dhar (Sadia),

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is back with a hard-hitting film Shikara starring Aadil Khan and Sadia. The movie which hit the theaters today is based on the Exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. But before you all go to watch the movie here's what all you need to know about the Kashmiri Pandits and about the 'exodus day'. Firstly we would like to tell you a little bit about the Kashmir Valley. The Kashmir Valley, also known as the Vale of Kashmir, is an intermontane valley in the portion of the Kashmir region administered by India. The Kashmir Division is a revenue and administrative division of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking about the the Kashmiri Pandits, they are also known as Kashmiri Brahmins or Kashmiri Hindus. They are a part of the larger Saraswat Brahmin community. They belong to the five Gauda Brahmana groups from the Kashmir Valley. Kashmiri Pandits originally lived in the Kashmir Valley before Muslim influence entered the region. A large number of Kashmiri Pandits were converted to Islam. 20 per cent of them left the valley as a consequence of the 1950 land reforms and by 1981 the Pandit population amounted to 5 per cent of the total. They began to leave in much greater numbers in the 1990s during the eruption of militancy, following persecution and threats by radical Islamists and militants.

On 19 January 1990, mosques issued declarations that the Kashmiri Pandits were Kafirs and that the males had to leave Kashmir, convert to Islam or be killed. The day widely remembered by Kashmiri Hindus as the tragic “exodus day” of being forced out of Kashmir

Many of the refugee Kashmiri Pandits have been living in abject conditions in refugee camps of Jammu. The militancy in Kashmir had increased after the exodus. The militants had targeted the properties of Kashmiri Hindus after their exodus. In 2009 Oregon Legislative Assembly passed a resolution to recognise 14 September 2007, as Martyrs Day to acknowledge ethnic cleansing and campaigns of terror inflicted on non-Muslim minorities of Jammu and Kashmir by militant seeking to establish an Islamic state.

Kashmiri Hindus continue to fight for their return to the valley and many of them live as refugees. The exiled community had hoped to return after the situation improved. Most of them lost their properties after the exodus and many are unable to go back and sell them. Their status as displaced people has adversely harmed them in the realm of education. As of now, the Indian Government has tried to rehabilitate the Hindus and the separatists have also invited the Hindus back to Kashmir.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film is completely based on the exodus and gives you an insight of when and how the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits happened. It is centred around the mass evacuation of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and traces the life of young newlyweds, Shiv Kumar Dhar (Aadil Khan) and Shanti Dhar (Sadia), who flee their homeland and take refuge at a camp in Jammu, with the promise that they will return home some day.

