Shikara Motion Poster: Vidhu Vinod Chopra narrates the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in his film

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra unveils the motion poster of his upcoming film Shikara based on the life of Kashmiri Pandits in exile.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is all set to don the director hat once again with his upcoming film titled Shikara. The film revolves around the story of Kashmiri Pandits and aims to narrate their plight. The Kashmiri Pandits were made to leave their homes and banish from the Valley in 1990. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film spans a love story set in the hard times. The star cast of the film has not been revealed as yet but today the director took to his Twitter handle and shared the official motion poster of Shikara.

The video begins with protests being heard in the background. The voiceover addresses the situation in Kashmir 30 years ago when thousands of Kashmiri Pandits were made to leave their homes. Three decades later, their story is to be told through the lens of director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Even though the star cast of the film has not been announced, the motion poster is an impactful one.

Tees saal baad, humari kahani kahi jayegi... Here is a timeless love story in the worst of times.https://t.co/NZdbppHJ5H #Shikara #VidhuVinodChopra @arrahman @foxstarhindi — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) December 20, 2019

Shikara talks about Kashmiri Pandits in exile but highlights a love story that remained unfaded despite the 30 years gap. Being produced under the banner of Fox Star Studios, the film is slated to release next year on February 7. Not much is known about the film but going by the value of Vidhu Vinod Chopra films, Shikara seems to be yet another hard-hitting venture.

Watch the motion poster:

