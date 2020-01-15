Shikara: The new poster featuring Aadil Khan and Sadia depicts their love story in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film

Vidhu Vinod Chopra shares the new poster of Shikara featuring Aadil Khan and Sadia.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is all set to bring the untold story of the Kashmiri Pandits on the silver screen with his upcoming film Shikara. The film also marks his return to the director's chair after 13 years. Shikara narrates the love story of a couple caught in the clutches of fate. The story follows the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits in exile back in 2009 when they were made to leave their homes and vacate the Kashmir Valley. Starring newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia, the film is slated for February 7, 2020 release.

The makers of the Shika released its trailer on the internet last week. Going by the trailer and the value of director Vidhu Vinod Chopra films, Shikara seems yet another a hard-hitting plot by the filmmaker. After having released the impactful trailer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has recently unveiled a new poster from the film that features Aadil Khan and Sadia. "The closest hold you the strongest when the world falls apart. “When hate was all that was left, love was their only weapon.” Watch #ShikaraTrailer now#VidhuVinodChopra #Shikara @arrahman @foxstarhindi", reads his caption.

The new poster features Aadil Khan and Sadia. Adil Khan will be seen as Shiv Kumar Dhar, while Sadia plays Shanti Dhar in the film. As seen in the poster, the latter is resting her head on Adil's shoulder depicting the love story between them. The backdrop gives a glimpse of small tents, suggesting the Kashmiri Pandits living as refugees in exile.

Credits :Instagram

