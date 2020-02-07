Shikara Public Reactions: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film on Kashmiri Pandits receives mixed response on Twitter

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir receives a mixed response on Twitter.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara based on Kashmiri Pandits hit the screens today on February 7, 2020. The film aims to narrate the untold story of the Kashmiri pandits back in 1990 when they were made to banish from their own land after the Kashmir Valley was captured by the JKLF. Shikara aims to recreate history through director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's lens and bring the story of the Kashmiris on the celluloid. The film follows a love story caught in the clutches of the same fate.

The film released across cinema halls today. Going by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's value and the plot, Shikara is believed to be a hard-hitting and impactful story but as per Twitter, the film has received mixed reviews from the netizens. Some of the users have described it as an outstanding film narrating the plight of the Kashmiris during their Exodus from Kashmir, while others have expressed their dissent on the love story between a Kashmiri couple being given more screen space. Check out the reactions:

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shikara stars fresh faces Aadil Khan and Sadia as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Shanti Dhar. The film revolves around their love story and shows the situation of the Kashmiris back in the 1990s. The film also marks Vidhu Vinod Chopra's comeback as a director 13 years after his last directorial Eklavya: The Royal Guard starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

