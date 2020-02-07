Shikara Public Reactions: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film on Kashmiri Pandits receives mixed response on Twitter

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir receives a mixed response on Twitter.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara based on Kashmiri Pandits hit the screens today on February 7, 2020. The film aims to narrate the untold story of the Kashmiri pandits back in 1990 when they were made to banish from their own land after the Kashmir Valley was captured by the JKLF. Shikara aims to recreate history through director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's lens and bring the story of the Kashmiris on the celluloid. The film follows a love story caught in the clutches of the same fate.

The film released across cinema halls today. Going by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's value and the plot, Shikara is believed to be a hard-hitting and impactful story but as per Twitter, the film has received mixed reviews from the netizens. Some of the users have described it as an outstanding film narrating the plight of the Kashmiris during their Exodus from Kashmir, while others have expressed their dissent on the love story between a Kashmiri couple being given more screen space. Check out the reactions:

Vidhu Vinod Chopra beats Asian Paints to become No.1 Whitewashing agent.#Shikara — Stranger (@amarDgreat) February 7, 2020

If #Shikara is total reality it must be watched by every Indian

But For knowing reality, not for forming hatred among themselves

Because the people who tries to be looked like the great thinkers of Kashmiri Pandit have not done single thing for them except dirty politics on them pic.twitter.com/yM8k6xOWqZ — Royal Hindustani (@RudraPr53514061) February 7, 2020

Expecting Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his #Shikara to show truth is like expecting Imran Khan to speak against China.

Now, all hopes on @vivekagnihotri and #TheKashmirFiles. pic.twitter.com/I9objJ6Nly — Harsh Srivastava हर्ष श्रीवास्तव (@HSrivastava186) February 7, 2020

It is a movie which has twisted the whole entire story of the actual tale of Kashmiri Pandit and twisted into a love story the real facts and figures are not even present In the movie while this supposed to be a movie which shows the truth It became One which shows bias #Shikara — Anumita Dandona (@anumita_dandona) February 7, 2020

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shikara stars fresh faces Aadil Khan and Sadia as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Shanti Dhar. The film revolves around their love story and shows the situation of the Kashmiris back in the 1990s. The film also marks Vidhu Vinod Chopra's comeback as a director 13 years after his last directorial Eklavya: The Royal Guard starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

