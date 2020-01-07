Shikara Trailer Out: Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial brings out the untold story of Kashmiri Pandits

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is set to unfold the story of Kashmiri Pandits from the 90s in his upcoming directorial Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir. Starring newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan, the trailer of the movie will leave you intrigued about the movie.

Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is known for giving the audience several memorable and heartwarming movies, is coming with an interesting project now. The filmmaker is set to don the director’s hat once again after a hiatus for his movie Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir and will be treating the fans with a heart-touching tale from the valley. In fact, the movie also comes with a gripping tagline which reads as, ‘The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits’.

Starring newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan, Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir will narrate the horrifying story of Kashmiri Pandit exodus in 1990s wherein over thousands of natives of the valley were forced to leave their homes and turn refugees in their own country. The trailer begins with a young couple reading poetry in their home. However, their life takes a drastic turn as the valley burns and the Kashmiri Pandits are left stranded and forced to start their life again in a refugee camp. Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir captures the struggle of the couple in the refugee camp and their unfulfilled desire to return to their homes in Kashmir. Sharing the trailer on micro-blogging site Twitter, the makers wrote, “More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits lost their homes and became refugees in their own country. Three decades later, watch their story unfold.”

Interestingly. Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir will mark Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s return to direction in India after a gap of 13 years. His last Bollywood directorial Eklavya: The Royal Guard had released in 2007. Shikara has been penned jointly by Vidhu, Rahul Pandita, Abhijat Joshi and will be bankrolled by the director himself. Besides, renowned music composer AR Rahman has been roped in for the music of the movie. Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

