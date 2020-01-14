Shikara: Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot with real Kashmiri Pandits; Check out the BTS video

Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot with real Kashmiri Pandits for his film Shikara in order to bring authenticity to the script. Check out the video

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra had announced his film Shikara based on Kashmiri Pandits a couple of months ago. The makers dropped the trailer of the film on the internet last week which gives a glimpse of the Kashmiri Pandits in exile. It was in 1990 that the Kashmiri Pandits were made to banish from their Valley. The film aims to narrate their plight in exile. While the theme of the film talks about the injustice done to the Kashmiris, it highlights a love story that survived through times of hardship.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is a director known for bringing authenticity to his films. Giving us a glimpse of the reality-driven plot, the makers of Shikara have recently shared a behind the scenes video featuring the real-life Kashmiri Pandits who have gone through the tough times, as they came on board with Vidhu Vinod Chopra to unveil the untold story of their tribe. The video shows different Kashmiri Pandits share their plight as they recall the dismantling of the Kashmir Valley in 1990. While many of them seemed emotional, some also broke down as the remembered their homes.

Check out the video:

The filmmaker shot with the inhabitants of the Jagti refugee camp. The film stars fresh faces Sadia and Adil Khan and narrates their love story caught in the clutches of fate as they, along with other Kashmiri pandits, are made to banish from their own land. The film comes with a gripping tagline which reads as ‘The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits’ as director Vidhu Vinod Chopra is all set to unveil their plight on the celluloid after three decades.

Shikara marks the return of ace director after a sabbatical of 13 years. His last Bollywood directorial Eklavya: The Royal Guard had released in 2007. Music stalwart A.R Rahman has been roped in to give music to the film. Penned by Vidhu, Rahul Pandita and Abhijat Joshi, Shikara is slated for February 7, 2020 release.

Also Read: Shikara Trailer Out: Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial brings out the untold story of Kashmiri Pandits

Credits :Youtube

Read More