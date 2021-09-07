Shikhar Dhawan gets divorced with Ayesha Mukherjee after eight years of marriage

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee have parted ways after eight years of marriage. Ayesha broke the news on her new Instagram page under the name ‘Aesha Mukerji’ on Tuesday. Sources in the known confirmed the news to ANI. Shikhar tied the knot with Melbourne-based boxer, Ayesha, in 2012.

Ayesha had two daughters from her previous marriage. Shikhar and Ayesha have a son named Zoravar. Shikhar’s wife from her new account wrote, “I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE. Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this first hand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo **** scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time. I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down. Divorce was such a dirty word.”

She added, “So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100. What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage?”

Read the full post here.

Back in July, Shikhar Dhawan was seen on-field leading the young Indian team during the Sri Lanka tour. He captained India for six white-ball matches in Sri Lanka. Currently, the cricketer is eyeing a place in India's T20 World Cup squad, which is likely to be announced on Wednesday.