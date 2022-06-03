Shilpa Rao remembers late singer KK; Says 'Bond with a fellow musician is inseparable'

In a tragic incident, prominent singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK passed away at the age of 53 on May 31 shortly after performing live in a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal. Reportedly, the singer fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead on his arrival. KK passed away due to a cardiac arrest, according to the post-mortem report. His cremation was performed on June 02 in Mumbai and people from the industry also came to bid their final goodbye to the late singer.

It was indeed a huge loss for the music industry. Recently, singer Shilpa Rao, who collaborated with the late singer for songs such as Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Koi Jaane Na from Hijack (2008), Oya Oya from Horn Ok Pleassss (2009) and Apna Bombay Talkies from Bombay Talkies (2013), opened up about the huge loss in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Shilpa talked about her bond with the late singer and said, "I believe a bond with a fellow musician is inseparable because their music lives on in our hearts forever. I was fortunate that I had the opportunity of opening his concerts and watching him perform live was always a learning experience for me. The first time I met him after recording Khuda Jaane, we sang the song live together. Even when I was new, he would really support me." She further added that KK was one of the most supportive and caring people.

Shilpa also recalled her last meeting with KK, which happened around 10 days ago during a concert, and said that she hugged him for two minutes straight. "I did not know this is would be the last time that I met him or spoke to him," said Shilpa.

For the unversed, KK’s first album Pal came out in 1999. After two decades, the song still remains an all-time favorite among music lovers in the country. He soon sang for several films and delivered chartbusting numbers. He rose to fame with the song Tadap Tadap Ke in the 1999 romantic-drama film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which featured Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn in the lead.

ALSO READ: Singer KK funeral: Shreya Ghoshal in tears; Kabir Khan and Shankar Mahadevan arrive for last rites