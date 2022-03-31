Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani’s Nikamma to release on June 17; To clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G

Shilpa Shetty is a busy bee these days and rightfully so, as she is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Sukhee. The actress, who had made her comeback with Priyadarshan's directorial Hungama 2 last year, is quite excited about the project. And while she has been sharing updates from the sets, Shilpa recently took social media by storm as she shared an update about another project. We are talking about Nikamma which was initially touted to be Shilpa’s comeback project.

Also starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, and Abhimanyu Singh in the lead, Nikamma has finally got a release date. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, the action entertainer will be hitting the screens on June 17 this year. Sharing her excitement for the release, Shilpa said, “As an actress, it is great to be back in the theatres after a hiatus of 15 years. It is the first film I said yes to after my sabbatical. Avni has been one of my most challenging roles yet, but also a part I enjoyed playing to the hilt”. On the other hand, Sabbir, who had helmed Heropanti and Baaghi, is hopeful for Nikamma to receive the same love.

Interestingly, Nikamma will be witnessing a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah's Doctor G. Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the movie happens to be a social drama and will feature Ayushmann in the role of a male gynecologist. To note, Doctor G will mark Ayushman’s first collaboration with Rakul Preet.