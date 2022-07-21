Shilpa Shetty is all smiles as she enjoys lunch date with Shamita Shetty, Sunanda Shetty and Rajiv Adatia

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Her charming, bubbly personality is adored by everyone and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms. She is also super active on her Instagram and every now and then, she shares glimpses of her personal life as well as her professional life on the platform. She also loves to spend time with her family and friends and often goes out with them for lunch dates, vacations or dinner dates.

Speaking of which, on July 20, Shilpa went on a lunch date with her sister Shamita Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty and friend Rajiv Adatia. He is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, who returned to Mumbai after the shoot. The shoot of the show was done in Cape Town, South Africa, and it is only recently the contestants came back. Shilpa shared a photo on social media from their lunch date. In the photo, Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous in a white loose-fit top and pastel green short skirt. She paired it with white sports shoes and hoop earrings. Shamita Shetty sported a beige jumpsuit. Rajiv sported a black sweatshirt set.

Check Shilpa's post here:

Speaking about her professional career, Shilpa Shetty is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as she will be seen in a web series centered around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. It will premiere digitally, positively by year-end.

