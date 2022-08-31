Shilpa Shetty and family ace in traditional attire as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi
Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty, who was seen with a walker recently owing to her injury, looked stunning in a traditional attire during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Today, Shilpa Shetty shared a post on her Instagram handle greeting everyone on the occasion. Here, she along with her husband Raj Kundra and two kids donned traditional attire. While Raj Kundra chose to wear a pink Kurta Pyjama, Shilpa Shetty chose an elegant multi-cloured saree and paired it up with a golden nose ring.
In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma. Next, she will be seen in the movie Sukhee. She will make her OTT debut with Indian Police Force, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
In February 2009, Shetty got engaged to Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The two married on 22 November 2009. Shetty gave birth to a son on 21 May 2012. The couple had a second child, a girl, on 15 February 2020 via surrogacy.
