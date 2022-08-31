Shilpa Shetty and family ace in traditional attire as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty, who was seen with a walker recently owing to her injury, looked stunning in a traditional attire during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

by Mansi Mathur   |  Published on Aug 31, 2022 08:42 PM IST  |  492
Shilpa Shetty and family ace in traditional attire as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi
Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra commenced Ganesh Chaturthi's celebrations with a bang. Earlier this week, Raj Kundra was spotted in Lalbaug, Mumbai where he brought the idol of Lord Ganesha home. However, Shilpa couldn't accompany him as she suffered an injury while shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming project. She made sure to welcome Lord Ganesha at her residence. She walked out of her house with the help of a walker and performed a puja. 

Today, Shilpa Shetty shared a post on her Instagram handle greeting everyone on the occasion. Here, she along with her husband Raj Kundra and two kids donned traditional attire. While Raj Kundra chose to wear a pink Kurta Pyjama, Shilpa Shetty chose an elegant multi-cloured saree and paired it up with a golden nose ring. 

Coming back to Shilpa Shetty's injury, the actress was filming a sequence for Rohit Shetty's upcoming Indian Police Force, co-starring  Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, when she hurt herself. On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself sitting in a wheelchair, showing her cast and wrote, "They said, Roll camera action - "break a leg!" I took it literally."

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma. Next, she will be seen in the movie Sukhee. She will make her OTT debut with Indian Police Force, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

In February 2009, Shetty got engaged to Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The two married on 22 November 2009. Shetty gave birth to a son on 21 May 2012. The couple had a second child, a girl, on 15 February 2020 via surrogacy.

