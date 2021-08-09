Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda booked for fraud in Lucknow: Report

Trouble mounts for as she and her mother Sunanda Shetty have now been named in an alleged fraud case in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. As per IANS, a team of police officials is expected to arrive in Mumbai to interrogate Shilpa and her mother. The alleged fraud was reportedly done in the name of a wellness centre.

The report suggests that two FIRs have been filed at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations. According to police, Shilpa Shetty reportedly owns a fitness chain namely, Iosis Wellness Centre. While Shilpa is the Chairman of the firm, on the other hand, mother Sunanda is the director. It is claimed that Shilpa and her mom allegedly took sums of money from two people in order to open a branch of the wellness centre, however, the promise wasn’t fulfilled.

DCP Sanjeev Suman reportedly said that the matter is high-profile and the investigation officer of the case will leave for Mumbai on Monday to question them. Notices regarding the same have also been sent by both Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand Police. This comes amid the ongoing Raj Kundra adult film case investigation. The husband of the actress has been sent to judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of adult films via digital applications.

The Hungama 2 actress has already issued an official statement on the matter via social media, requesting her followers to refrain from jumping to conclusions. She further urged fans to respect her family’s privacy by letting the law take its course.

ALSO READ| Shilpa Shetty resigned from Raj Kundra's company, officials probing the case: Report