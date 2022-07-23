Shilpa Shetty and hubby Raj Kundra twin in black as they step out for a weekend dinner in the city; PICS

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. In recent years, she has been active both in the television and film space. Apart from impressing fans with her warm, candid, and bubbly personality on the screen, Shilpa also keeps her many followers engaged on social media as she posts pictures and videos. Once in while, she also treats her followers to glimpses of her personal life. Speaking of which, last night, Shilpa was spotted with her husband Raj Kundra as they stepped out for a weekend dinner together.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra get spotted in the city

Last night, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were photographed last night as they arrived for a dinner date at a restaurant in the Bandra neighbourhood. Shilpa looked absolutely gorgeous as she wore a one-shoulder black dress. Her beautiful tresses were left open and her makeup looked flawless too. Shilpa accessorized her look with a dainty necklace and wrapped up her look with a pair of heels and a green hand bag. She smiled and posed for photos as the media personnel clicked her from a distance.

On the other hand, Raj Kundra was seen wearing a black tee-shirt and dark blue denims. He layered it up with a black faux leather jacket. He also had a tinted face-shield on.

Take a look:

Speaking about her professional career, Shilpa Shetty is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as she will be seen in a web series centered around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. It will premiere digitally, positively by year-end. She also has Sukhee in her pipeline, which she announced in March. The film will be directed by Sonal Joshi and produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in association with Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma’s Abundantia Entertainment.

