Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra accused of fraud in Gold Scheme; Mumbai Sessions Court orders probe

Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have mired themselves in another controversy. Actually, a bullion trader Prithviraj Saremal Kothari has accused the celebrity couple of fraud. Following this, the Mumbai’s Sessions Court has ordered the police to investigate against both of them.

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra alleged of cheating

In the shocking turn of events, it has been revealed that a case has been filed against Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra that constitutes a prima facie cognizable offense. The Sessions Court Judge NP Mehta has directed Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to investigate the allegations made in the complaint by the gold dealer.

The court has further directed that if the allegations are proved correct after the investigation, then an FIR in this case should be registered under all the necessary sections of the IPC and the police should conduct a proper investigation against the actress and her husband. The court has said that if any cognizable offense has been committed by the accused, then necessary action can be taken against the couple.

About the cheating case of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

According to the complaint submitted by Kothari, Shilpa and her husband Raj along with their associates initiated a scheme in 2014 under their company, Satyug Gold Private Limited, tempting investors with promises of lucrative returns on gold investments. It has been alleged that the scheme named, Satyug Gold assured investors of gold delivery at a fixed rate, regardless of market fluctuations.

The scheme aimed at prospective investors to make full payment of gold at a discounted price while applying for it and on the maturity date they will be given a fixed amount of gold. Now, Kothari has claimed to have been persuaded by the couple to invest a substantial amount in the scheme. He reportedly got convinced by Shilpa-Raj and their associates.

However, upon reaching the maturity date on April 2, 2019, the complaint alleged that he did not receive the promised gold (5000 grams of 24-carat gold) despite his upfront payment of Rs. 90,38,600. He has also presented his documents, consisting of a cover letter signed by Shilpa Shetty and an invoice issued by Satyug Gold Private Limited, in support of his claims.

The couple has yet maintained a stoic silence on the matter.

