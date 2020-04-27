Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra fight with plastic toys in their modern Mahabharata; Son Viaan plays troublemaker

Today, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video on social media wherein she, along with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan enact a modern version of Mahabharat. Take a look!

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, since all of us are indoors, Bollywood celebs are doing different activities amid quarantine. From working out on terrace to washing utensils and cooking, Bollywood actors are making sure to make the most of their quarantine, and today, we got our hands on a video which had actress share a funny and modern adaptation of Mahabharat with son Viaan and hubby Raj Kundra. In the video, we can tell that while Viaan plays the role of Naarad muni, Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra play a couple and in the video, the couple is seen fighting with each other over a misunderstanding created by the 7-year-old. That’s right!

Alongside the video, this Baazigar actress wrote, “Our modern-day Mahabharat. Daddyji aur Mummyji ke beech jung ched ke humaare Bete ji ne Sunday ka funda badal diya! Isiliye, our modern-day Mahabharat has modern-day problems and modern-day shastra. #SondaysBeLike Kaisa laga yeh yudh aapko? #sundaysbelike #sonday #mahabharat #fun #gratitude #love #laughs.” As soon as we press the play button, we can see Viaan visiting Raj and complaining to him about Shilpa, who is busy reading a book on yoga. In the said video, Viaan complains to Raj that she has called Raj “mota (fat)”. Later, in order to create a rift, Viaan visits Shilpa and tells her how Raj has called her “lazy”. On seeing this, Shilpa and Raj lose their calm, and take out their weapons to face each other in the battlefield, and in this modern Mahabharata, instead of talvar, their weapons are plastic toy guns. However, soon after, Shilpa and Raj realise that they have been fooled and it is Naarad played by Viaan, who has created the misunderstanding between them. In the end, we see Shilpa and Raj running to catch Viaan, who has created a misunderstanding between the two, and we see Viaan running for his life at the end of the video.

Well, amid the lockdown, Shilpa Shetty has been sharing a lot of videos online and prior to this, Shilpa Shetty had shared a video wherein she and Raj are seen working out at home while son Viaan made a guest appearance in the video as he slides below his parents while they do their yoga aasans. Also, recently, Shilpa Shetty grooved to Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master as she shared a video on social media wherein she is seen showing off her dance moves as she does the signature Vaathi step.

