Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra walk holding each other’s hand on V-Day in new post; WATCH

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Valentine’s Day and sharing pictures on social media. Shilpa Shetty, who was recently spotted leaving for Alibaug with her sister Shamita and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, mother Sunanda Shetty, and her kids, Viaan and Samisha to celebrate Valentine's Day, shared a cute video on this day. Though her husband Raj Kundra was not seen with them, it seems he joined them later. In the video, Shilpa is seen walking with her husband holding his hand.

Shilpa Shetty called him 'every day Valentine' and also wrote, “Love and Faith keeps us going.” The actress is seen wearing a red colour dress and Raj is wearing a white colour shirt. Both faces aren't visible. Fans also wished them in the comment section. After the last year’s alleged pornography case, Raj Kundra has been making very less public appearances. He has even deleted all his social accounts. He was granted bail after spending two months in jail.

Apart from this video, the actress has also shared pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. In one of the videos, Shamita is seen feeding birds and so is Shilpa. Both sisters are enjoying the time.

On the work front, Shilpa is currently judging India's Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir. She made her comeback in films with Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash.

