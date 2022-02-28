Shilpa Shetty and Samisha make for a stylish ‘mom daughter’ duo as they get clicked in the city; PICS

Shilpa Shetty is a popular actress and also one of the most stylish mommies in Bollywood. She is often papped with her son and daughter in the city. Well, she and Raj Kundra had their second child Samisha through surrogacy. The actress also shares pictures with her daughter on social media which immediately grab everyone’s attention. Recently, she was seen dropping her daughter to school. And today, the mother and daughter were seen coming out of a building. The little munchkin was seen getting attracted towards a dog.

Shilpa was wearing a pink colour skin-fit top and jeggings. Her jacket was covered around her waist and she was walking with Samisha. The actress left her hair open and opted for a no-makeup look. The little girl was wearing a printed green colour jumpsuit. She even waved at shutterbugs. A video was shared by Viral Bhayani in which Samisha was seen calling a dog and also giving it a flying kiss. Shilpa later took her inside the car and also posed for the camera.

Shilpa was last seen in the film Hungama 2. The film was released on the digital platform. She is currently seen judging a reality show India’s Got Talent.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Shilpa had recently celebrated her daughter Samisha’s second birthday with a grand party. She even shared an adorable video of the little munchkin on social media and wrote about how her presence had filled the entire family’s life with love and joy.

