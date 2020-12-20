Shilpa Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty begin their family holiday with a fun boomerang as they head to Goa

The Shetty sisters seemed super excited for their holiday as they took to the gram to share a fun boomerang before they could jet off to Goa.

With 2020 coming to an end, looks like celebrities are totally in the mood to put the year behind them and hit reset. On Sunday, , Raj Kundra and their family entered holiday mode as they headed to the sunshine state of Goa. Accompanying Shilpa, Raj and their kids were Shamita Shetty and Shilpa's mum. The couple's daughter, whom they welcomed just a few months ago, was also seen sitting adorably in her pram.

The Shetty sisters, however, were super excited for their holiday as they took to the gram to share a fun boomerang. In the video, they could be seen hopping on to their private jet. Shilpa Shetty captioned it, "Time to shut up and bounce! #happyholidays all @shamitashetty_official #sistersquad #traveldiaries #holidays #fun #gratitude #happiness."

Shamita also shared the same boomerang and captioned it, "It’s holidayyy timeee finally!! #familytime #funtimes #love #instadaily @theshilpashetty." Check out the video below:

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha just a few months ago via surrogacy. While the couple had not disclosed her identity, the paparazzi snapped Shilpa with her daughter out and about in the city. Samisha is all things cute and adorable as she was seen with her mum a few weeks ago. On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be making her comeback with two films next year namely Hungama 2 and Nikamma. Shilpa also ventured into the food space as she and husband Raj opened a brand new restaurant in the city recently.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s daughter Samisha looks cute as button as she steps out with mommy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×