Shilpa Shetty announces a break from social media; Says 'bored of the monotony'

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses in Bollywood. The actress is active on social media and is often seen grabbing attention for her posts on Instagram. From her workout videos to moments with her family, and her on-set moments, the Phir Milenge actress has been known to ace the art of keeping her fans updated about her life. However, earlier today, the Shilpa left her fans in shock after she announced a break from social media.

The actress announced a break from Instagram and Twitter on Thursday. She posted an all-black photo and wrote: "Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar."

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is all set to make her web debut as she recently joined the cast of Rohit Shetty’s universe on OTT - Indian Police Force, as the first female cop. The web show will also feature Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. On April 23rd, she shared the first look and wrote: "Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time.Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming!"

Apart from this, she will be seen next in Sukhee with Amit Sadh, which is helmed by Sonal Joshi. Shilpa also has a romantic-comedy film, Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, which is scheduled to be released on 17 June 2022. The movie will be witnessing a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s Doctor G.

