Shilpa Shetty announces first schedule wrap of Sukhee, shares BTS video; Watch

Shilpa Shetty is an active social media user and often shares glimpses of her life with her fans and followers. Recently, the actress announced her new film, Sukhee. The film is set to be directed by Sonal Joshi and is backed by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series. The actress has been sharing a lot of updates from her shoot diaries. Now, the Dhadkan actress took to her social media handle and announced the schedule wrap of her film.

Shilpa Shetty shared a behind-the-scenes video and captioned it, "#Sukhee ke safar ka pehla padhaav hua poora… intezaar hai safar jald hi poora kar ke aap sab se milne ka Punjab schedule wrap!" In the video, one can see, the actress dressed in a peach coloured suit and in the end, she is seen cutting the cake with her team members.

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post:



Last month, along with the movie announcement, Shilpa also shared the poster of the film and wrote a caption, that read, "Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms!"

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Hungama 2, which marked Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash’s big Bollywood debut. Next, she will feature in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Currently, she is also judging the new season of India’s Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir.

ALSO READ: Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty asks fans to push themselves & follow a routine, shares a Yoga video