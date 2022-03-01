Shilpa Shetty announces her next film Sukhee, shares first motion poster
A few moments back, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram space and announced her new film Sukhee. Sharing the motion poster of the movie, Shilpa wrote, “Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms! Directed by @random_amusement @tseries.official @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #BhushanKumar”.
Credits: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram
