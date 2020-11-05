Shilpa Shetty announces wrap up for Nikamma; Says it's a bitter sweet moment; See PHOTO

Shilpa Shetty has announced a wrap up for her film Nikamma. Taking to her social media, she posted a photo with the entire team

Gorgeous will next be seen in the upcoming film titled Nikamma. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and singer-actress Shirley Setia in pivotal roles. Recently, Shilpa revealed that it’s a wrap up for the film. Announcing the wrap up news, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the whole team. In her caption, she said she had a blast while shooting with the 'crazy' team and called it a bitter-sweet moment.

The 45-year-old actress wrote, “The #NikammaShootWrap is a bitter-sweet moment for me... I’ve had an absolute blast shooting with this crazy #Nikamma bunch! We’ve spent so much time together that I’m really going to miss all the madness, but I’m taking back memories that will last a lifetime... all thanks to my director, Sabbir Khan, Abhimanyu, and Shirley. Can’t wait for you all to see the result of our labour of love! For now.. it’s a WRAP..Yaaaaay!” The Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actor also shared the same still and wrote, “Andddd that's a wrap! #Nikamma #2021.”

Check Out Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram Post:

Shirley Setia expressed her gratitude to the entire team. She said, “Thank you @sabbir24x7 sir, @theshilpashetty mam, @abhimanyud, @vivekkrishnani sir, @ladasingh, the team at @sonypicturesin @sonypicsprodns, the AD’s, Hari sir, and the entire cast and crew for teaching me so much, and for letting me be a part of this journey and live my dream #NikammaShootWrap.”

The forthcoming action romantic comedy film is jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in June 2020 but got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

