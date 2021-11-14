Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Soha Ali Khan & others share PICS on Children’s Day

Today on November 14, India is celebrating Children’s Day. The day also marks the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru. Current Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wished the nation on this day. He wrote, “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary." Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's Day in India.

Many Bollywood celebrities also took to their social handles and wished fans. Shilpa Shetty shared a video with son Vivaan on Instagram, “Always keep the child in you alive! Happy Children’s Day! #HappyChildrensDay #ViaanRajKundra #kids #children #blessed #love.” Ayushmann Khurrana shared his childhood picture on Instagram stories. On the occasion, Saba Ali Khan also shared cute post featuring all her nephews and nieces. She took to Instagram stories to share a collage of her pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. "Happy Children's Day. Stay safe," she captioned the post.

Ishaan Khatter shared a picture and wrote, “Happy children’s day to my cherubs and all kiddies everywhere dream big and dream always - your imagination is your best friend for life.” Mira Rajput also shared the same picture and wrote, “The light of our lives, Happy Children’s Day today and every day my babies. And one day you will learn true patience when you’re sleepy and the lights are turned on at 6:30am.”

Check the posts here:

Soha Ali Khan shared a collage featuring Inaaya and Kunal. The family has headed for a vacation earlier in the day too.

