Shilpa Shetty begins shooting for Sukhee; Gives a glimpse of her look in the film

Shilpa Shetty never fails to surprise her fans. Be it by sharing adorable pics with her family to posting impressive workout videos, giving a glimpse of her onset fun with her team, Shilpa’s social media activities are always a treat for the fans. And now the Hungama 2 actress is once again making headlines and this time for her upcoming movie Sukhee. To note, it hasn’t been long since Shilpa had shared the news of her upcoming movie Sukhee. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie, Shilpa has shared a new update about the project.

As per this update, Shilpa Shetty has begun the shooting of her film Sukhee. Taking to Instagram, the actress has shared a boomerang video of herself from the sets of Sukhee and gave a glimpse of her look from the movie. In the video, Shilpa was dressed in a peach coloured suit with white embroidery and had tied her hair in a back bun. She was boasting a minimal make up look and looked all charged up as she posed for the camera with the clapboard. Shilpa captioned the post as, “A NEW FILM, a new character, a new journey: #SUKHEE First shot done!”

Check out Shilpa Shetty’s post here:

Meanwhile, Shilpa was last seen in Priyadarshan’s much talked about Hungama 2 which marked Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash’s big Bollywood debut. The movie also featured Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. As of now, she is seen judging the new season of India’s Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.

