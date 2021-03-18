From Shilpa Shetty & Bhagyashree to Neetu Kapoor: Bollywood stars who are making a comeback in 2021

After a long gap, Bollywood female stars like Madhuri Dixit, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and others are ready to win millions of hearts once again with their stellar performances.

Last year was not fruitful for many of us including the Bollywood celebs. Although several hit films featuring big actors have been released on OTT platforms, the theatres were closed due to the ongoing pandemic. Now finally, the makers are gearing up to release their films on big screens as the government has eased the COVID-19 norms and it has also allowed the theatres to run with a certain percent of audience. In fact, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma’s Roohi was the first big-budget film to release in theatres.

And interestingly, the film is doing well at the box office despite the pandemic situation. However, in Bollywood, we constantly get to see performances of new talents. But this year, the experience will be a little different. Well, apart from some fresh faces, we will also get to witness some old faces as several Bollywood stars are all set to make their comebacks in 2021. They were away from the limelight, but now they are back with a bang. And their fans cannot wait to witness them again. Celebs like , Esha Deol, Ayesha Jhulka, and others are ready to win millions of hearts once again with their brilliant performances after a long gap.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty will make her comeback on the big screen with Nikamma. The film also stars Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Sethia in lead roles. Shilpa also has Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 in her kitty alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. Shilpa’s last film was Apne, which released in 2007 and later, in 2014, she turned producer for Harman Baweja’s film Dishkiyaoon.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja recently returned to acting with the web series Bombay Begums, which released on Women’s Day 2021. Earlier, in 2020, the actress made a guest appearance in Sadak 2, which starred , Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Bhagyashree

Maine Pyar Kiya fame Bhagyashree is making a comeback with starrer Thalaivi and with Prabhas’ upcoming film Radhe Shyam with director Radha Krishna Kumar. Almost 10 years back, the actress was last seen in a film titled Red Alert; The War Within.

Ayesha Jhulka

Ayesha, who is known for films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi among others, is all set to return to acting in 2021 with a web series titled Hush Hush. The thriller drama also stars Karishma Tanna, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra in lead roles. Ayesha was last seen in a film titled Genius in 2018.

Well, Madhuri Dixit is also about to make her digital debut with Finding Anamika. The web series is helmed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar. The gorgeous actress was last seen in ’s 2019 film Kalank.

Neetu Kapoor

After a long gap, Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her return in Bollywood with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Earlier, a few years back, she has featured in a few films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Besharam, Do Dooni Chaar among others alongside her later husband-actor .

Esha Deol

Esha Deol has recently wrapped up shooting for a Hindi film; however, she is yet to make the official announcement about the same. Reportedly, she is currently prepping for her next project which will go on the floors by the mid of this year. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Aftab Shivdasani starrer Koi Mera Dil Se Poochhe.

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta is all set to return to the big screens with Starrer Bell Bottom. Helmed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film also stars in the lead role. However, Lara was last seen in a web-series titled Hundred.

