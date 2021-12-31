Shilpa Shetty bids adieu to 2021 with a ‘prayer for a better tomorrow’, urges 2022 to 'Please be nice'

2021 is finally coming to an end. Today is the last day of the year and actor Shilpa Shetty took to social media to bid adieu to 2021 in a quirky manner. She shared a colourful graphic on her story featuring a heartfelt note describing her 2021. While doing so the actress also urged the upcoming year to be nice for her and everyone else.

The note shared by Shilpa Shetty read, “Dear 2021, You were a mixed bag of emotions for all of us. There were smiles, tears, laughter, hugs, goodbyes, and a lot more. But, we sailed through. With a prayer for a better tomorrow, it’s time to bid adieu to you. We’re ready for you 2022! Please be nice. Happy New Year’s Eve!” Take a look at it below:

The post came after Shilpa Shetty shared an inspiring quote by Will Rogers that talks about staying on the right track. “Even if you are on the right track, you get run over if you just sit there. We’ve got a plan, and it’s a good one. Everything is ready so.. We sit and wait for life to start happening. Surely being poised and ready is enough. But, of course, it isn’t. Just knowing where we want to go and preparing to go there isn’t enough. At some point - sooner rather than later - we need to get moving,” reads the quote.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. Currently, she is also judging the reality TV show, India’s Got Talent alongside Kirron Kher and Badshah.

ALSO READ| Shilpa Shetty’s daughter has the cutest expression on looking at the paps, Raj Kundra avoids them; PICS