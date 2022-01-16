Shilpa Shetty is a big-time foodie and her Sunday binge with muffins, chocolate cake proves that; WATCH

Shilpa Shetty is one such actress who believes in satisfying her taste buds and eating everything without worrying about the calories almost every Sunday. The actress has a special segment on her Instagram handle called ‘Sunday binge’ in which she posts a video or a picture of her binging on some yummy and delicious food and encourages her fans also to do the same. Well, today, her Sunday binge included muffins and chocolate cakes that looked too good to be true. Taking to her Insta handle like every Sunday, the actress today also shared a video of her eating the chocolate cake.

In the video, we can see the camera panning from one cake to the other as there were 5 cakes in total. The actress can be heard reading out the messages written on each cake. In the first cake, it is written Joy, then it is written Love on the second cake. The third cake has good health written on it and the fourth cake has happiness written on it. Shilpa takes a piece of a cake and eats the cake as her pet can be seen standing beside her wanting to eat the cake too. The actress lifts her pet in her lap and can be heard telling him that he is not allowed to have it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently on Makar Sankranti, Shilpa shared a video offering her fans tilgul ladoos. The video left fans salivating and the star certainly looked cheerful at the festival. She has been rooting for sister Shamita Shetty lately, who is competing on Bigg Boss 15.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 with Meezaan, Paresh Rawal, and Pranitha Subhash. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar. Now, she will be seen as a judge on India's Got Talent with Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir. It will go on air on January 15, 2022.

