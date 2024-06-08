Shilpa Shetty Birthday: Did you know actress wasn't given any steps for iconic song UP Bihar Lootne? Here's what happened

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty has captivated audiences with her dance sequences in numerous films, earning a special spot in everyone's hearts. Her iconic rendition of Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne from the 1999 movie Shool stands out among her remarkable performances. Surprisingly, the dance was not choreographed, and the actress performed it entirely in her own style.

As Shilpa Shetty celebrates her birthday today, let’s reminisce about the time when she danced in her own unique style, a performance so iconic that it remains a topic of conversation even today.

Shilpa Shetty on dancing to UP Bihar Lootne without choreography

During a conversation with her co-star Kusha Kapila from the film Sukhee, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she received no specific dance steps from the song's choreographer, Ahmed Khan. Instead, she was simply instructed to do some 'latka jhatkas' and enjoy herself while performing Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne.

She said, “The choreographer of that song, Ahmed Khan, is a good friend of mine. He just turned on the camera and said, ‘Kuch latke jhatke maar le (do some dance steps).’ So, what you saw that happened very organically. I was just literally grooving to the beat.”

Shilpa Shetty on song’s outfit being prepared 2 hours before flight

Shilpa further explained that her attire for the song had been assembled at her home only two hours before she departed for the shoot. She recollected that two hours prior to her flight, 'tiklis' were being attached to her 'ghaghra' at her residence. They were adding decorations to her dress because there wasn't sufficient time to stitch it.

Shilpa Shetty on professional front

Shilpa's most recent appearance was in Sukhee, which premiered in theaters in September and is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film, starring Amit Sadh and Kusha Kapila alongside her, showcases the actress portraying the role of a Punjabi housewife. She embarks on a journey to Delhi with her friends for her school reunion after a hiatus of 20 years.

