Shilpa Shetty bonds with Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 & shares a fun boomerang video; Watch

Shilpa Shetty reunites with Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and performs Hud Hud Dabangg's hook step with him.

Today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 will see grace the show as the celebrity guest. As a trend followed by all the B-Town actors, Shilpa came on the show along with Nikamma co-stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia in order to promote her upcoming film. The romantic comedy certainly marks Shilpa Shetty's comeback on the big screen 13 years after her last film Apne but also reunites her with her Phir Milenge co-star on the sets of his show Bigg Boss 13.

Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan appeared together on the big screen in 2006 release Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar. Shilpa Shetty took the wedding vows with beau Raj Kundra in 2009 and stepped away from films. Salman and Shilpa reunited on the stage after long and reminisced their old friendship. Recently, Shilpa Shetty shared a boomerang video with Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 where both of them are seen pulling off Salman Khan's trademark Hud Hud Dabangg step like a pro. Check out the video:

Keeping away from the filmy world brought no change in Shilpa. Even while the actress was away from the celluloid, she gave the other divas a run for their money when it came to fitness and style. At the age of 44, Shilpa Shetty is a vision for the sore eyes. The actress is beyond praise. Speaking of her outfit as she arrived on the sets of Bigg Boss 13, Shilpa Shetty managed to set us wonderstruck yet again in that bright orange dress, flaunting her svelte waist. Tall and beautiful Shilpa clubbed a pair of sports shoes with her sassy outfit and left her hair loose over the shoulders. Totally a unanimous yay from our side!

