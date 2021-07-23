Shilpa Shetty breaks silence for FIRST TIME amid Raj Kundra pornography case; Shares an inspirational quote

’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police a few days ago in an alleged pornography case. Mumbai police called him a “key conspirator”. According to the latest report in Midday, Raj was allegedly avoiding arrest till now by bribing Rs 25 lacs to Crime Branch officers. A senior-level ACB officer told Mid-Day, "The ACB investigates only if there is demand for money and it can lay a trap. Since, in this case, the money had already exchanged hands, as alleged, the complaint was forwarded to the concerned department (Mumbai police) to initiate an action."

Shilpa Shetty has broken her silence for the first time since the controversy began. Shilpa took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of the motivational quote. The quote read, “I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and I will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need to distract me from living my life today." Raj Kundra has been arrested for allegedly making and distributing pornographic films via an app. He has been sent to police custody till Friday. The latest reports surfaced on the matter stated that Shilpa will not be served a summon in this case.

Take a look at the post:

According to a report in TOI, Raj Kundra has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Shilpa Shetty has currently taken a break from the shooting dance-based reality show Super Dancers Chapter 4.

Also Read| No summons to be issued against Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra case, confirms Mumbai police