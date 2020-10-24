  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shilpa Shetty celebrated Samisha's first Navratri with Kanya Pooja

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday posted a small clip on Instagram of the Kanya Pooja ceremony of her daughter Samisha.
4924 reads Mumbai
Shilpa Shetty celebrated Samisha's first Navratri with Kanya Pooja Shilpa Shetty celebrated Samisha's first Navratri with Kanya Pooja
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the video clip, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra feed halwa poori to girl . She also shared a glimpse of Samisha's little feet.

"On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today, we were fortunate and blessed with our very own DEVI, Samisha...her first Navratri, so performed the Kanya Pooja, with her and 8 little girls, welcomed with all precautions taken," Shilpa wrote, adding they performed pooja by following proper safety precautions.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

"Our way of paying gratitude to the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri today and her nine divine forms. This year, however, we masked up and did the Pooja keeping all the safety measures in mind, nevertheless, a beautiful feeling to serve and pamper these little girls," she added.

Samisha was born through surrogacy in February. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback on silver screen after a while with "Hungama 2", which also features Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Raj Kundra pens a sweet wish for jaan; Calls her 'Queen of his life and heart'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Neetu Kapoor digs out a video of Ranbir Kapoor singing Bhajan in Rockstar to wish fans on Navratri; WATCH
Kangana Ranaut begins Navratri with a thoughtful note about Shakti: Let's work on enhancing our energy system
Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids goodbye to Manali as she wraps up the shoot of Hungama 2; See PHOTOS
Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse from the sets of Hungama 2; Says 'Sanitisation drill cause safety comes first'
Shilpa Shetty Kundra turns muse for son Viaan as he captures a breathtaking portrait of her; See Photo
Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Yoga: says 'she feels peaceful after doing yoga'
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement