Shilpa Shetty celebrates 28 years of Main Khiladi Tu Anari; Thanks fans for loving Chura Ke Dil Mera
Shilpa Shetty starrer Main Khiladi Tu Anari also featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.
Shilpa Shetty needs no introduction as she is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress is active on social media and is often seen grabbing attention for her posts on Instagram. From her workout videos to moments with her family, and her on-set moments, the Phir Milenge actress has been known to ace the art of keeping her fans updated about her life. Recently, Shilpa took to her social media handle to celebrate 28 years of her 1994 film, Main Khiladi Tu Anari.
Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa shared footage of her iconic song, Churake Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which also featured Akshay Kumar and was directed by Sameer Malkan. It continues to remain one of the most loved songs of the 90s. The action-comedy movie also starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead alongside Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan. Meanwhile, the song Chura Ke Dil Mera was also recreated for the 2021 film Hungama 2 co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. It was an official remake of the 2017 Telugu film titled MCA – Middle Class Abbayi.
Next, Shilpa is all set to make her web debut as she recently joined the cast of Rohit Shetty’s universe on OTT - Indian Police Force, as the first female cop. On April 23rd, Shilpa shared the first look and wrote: "Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming!" She will appear alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She will also be seen as the lead in her next women-centric film Sukhee with Amit Sadh.
