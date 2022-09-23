Shilpa Shetty celebrates 28 years of Main Khiladi Tu Anari; Thanks fans for loving Chura Ke Dil Mera

Shilpa Shetty needs no introduction as she is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress is active on social media and is often seen grabbing attention for her posts on Instagram. From her workout videos to moments with her family, and her on-set moments, the Phir Milenge actress has been known to ace the art of keeping her fans updated about her life. Recently, Shilpa took to her social media handle to celebrate 28 years of her 1994 film, Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa shared footage of her iconic song, Churake Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which also featured Akshay Kumar and was directed by Sameer Malkan. It continues to remain one of the most loved songs of the 90s. The action-comedy movie also starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead alongside Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan. Meanwhile, the song Chura Ke Dil Mera was also recreated for the 2021 film Hungama 2 co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash.