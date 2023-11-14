Shilpa Shetty celebrates 30 years of Baazigar; calls Shah Rukh Khan her 'one and only acting school'

Shah Rukh Khan. Kajol and Shilpa Shetty starrer 1993 romantic thriller remains an iconic film of their respective careers. The Abbas-Mustan directorial recently clocked 30 years of its release. On this occasion, Shilpa took to her social media to celebrate it. It is also special since it was her debut Bollywood film.

Shilpa Shetty celebrates 30 years of Baazigar

Shilpa Shetty's debut film Baazigar was released on November 12. 1993. As the film turned 30 years, the actress took to Instagram to celebrate this occasion. Sharing a video, she wrote: "Baazigar and I completed 30 YEARS on 12th November! Thank you…@jainrtn ji and #Venus for being my guiding light. So blessed to have you in my life."

She then praised her co-star Shah Rukh Khan. "@iamsrk… for being a true Baazigar and my one and only acting school Was your co-actor but your fan then, now, and forever," she wrote.

She then thanked and praised the films director duo Abbas-Mustan and her co-star Kajol. Shilpa concluded the post by writing, "If I knew that getting thrown of a building would give me 30 years of longevity, I would happily get pushed again After all, “Haar ke jeetne wale ko BAAZIGAR kehte hain!”

Check out her post!

Kajol wrote a post celebrating 30 years of Baazigar

On November 12th, Kajol shared some stills and BTS pictures from Baazigar as it turned 30. She wrote, "This set was a whole lot of firsts .. The first time I worked with Saroj Ji, the first time I met @iamsrk . The first time I met @anumalikmusic … and me all of 17 when I started the film .. Abbas bhai and Mustan bhai actually treated me with all the indulgence of a favourite child. And how can I forget @therealxt , @iam_johnylever , @theshilpashetty ..So many good memories and unstoppable laughter .. To this day, every song and dialogue brings a huge smile to my face."

Check out her post!

Baazigar was directed by Abbas-Mustan and was based on A Kiss Before Dying. Upon release, it became a major critical and commercial success.

ALSO READ: Baazigar clocks 30 years: Kajol recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan for 'first time; pens heartfelt note