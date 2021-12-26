Shilpa Shetty celebrates Christmas with hubby Raj Kundra and friends in Mussoorie; See PICS

Shilpa Shetty along with her family opted to travel this Christmas and spend some quality time in the mountains. Well, during the year-end, celebrities usually travel out of India to ring in the New Year but owing to the novel Coronavirus, which hit the globe last year, they are opting to either stay indoors or travel within the country. Currently, Omicron cases are on the surge. Talking about travel, Sara Ali Khan is the one who travels the most in India and gives a glimpse of wherever she goes.

Coming back to Shilpa’s adventurous trip in Mussorie, the actress has shared a lot of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. In one of the videos, the actress could be seen enjoying with her children while sitting near the Kempty waterfall and playing with the water. In the clip, her chefs are also seen preparing a special dinner table for the family. She also shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories and one of which shows her posing in front of a Christmas tree with her family--husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and friends.

Sharing the video as a post, she wrote, "Ho ho ho. Merrrryyyyy Christmas to all my Instafam.. An unusual Christmas.. we trekked all the way down to Kempty Fall stream to have lunch here .. It's trips like these that make me realise how Incredible India really is!"

Take a look here:

It is worth mentioning here that ever since Raj Kundra’s arrest, the actress has been making very few appearances with him. Earlier in November, Shilpa and Raj made their first public appearance for a temple visit in Himachal Pradesh. To note, Raj was arrested by police on July 19 on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

