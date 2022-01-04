Shilpa Shetty celebrates her father-in-law’s 75th birthday, pens a heartwarming note; See PICS

Shilpa Shetty never misses a chance to make special occasions extra special for her loved ones. We're saying this because on Tuesday, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress took to Instagram to mark the 75th birthday of her father-in-law, Bal Krishan Kundra, by penning down a sweet note for him. The actress who is quite active on social media keeps on updating her fans about its and bits of her life, and recently, she marked the diamond jubilee of her ‘BESTEST’ father-in-law through a sweet post on her social media space.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress penned down an adorable note on the photo-sharing platform and wrote, “Happy 75th Birthday, Dad! Thank you for being the BESTEST father-in-law in the world. We are soooo blessed to have you in our life. Your smile keeps us all going. May you be blessed with great health, peace, and love always. We love you!… #birthdayboy #75thbirthday.” She documented the wish alongside a photograph with her father-in-law. In the snap, the duo is seen hugging each other as they smilingly pose for the lens.

The ‘Dhadkan’ actress has also treated her fans by sharing candid clicks of her visit to Shree Saptashrungi Gad Devi Temple and Shirdi on her Instagram. Shilpa Shetty hopped on to the trip with her bestie Akanksha Malhotra and termed her as, “my forever pilgrimage partner.” Shilpa even shared a random click that sees her smiling, and a photo from the deity of the altar of Saptashrungi Gad Devi Temple.

On the work front, Shilpa is currently seen as a judge on the reality show India’s Got Talent. She was last seen in Hungama 2 which was released on the digital platform. Apart from this, the actress has not announced any project till now.

