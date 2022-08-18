Shilpa Shetty celebrates Janmashtami, wishes fans on the special occasion; Watch VIDEO

Some parts of the nation are celebrating the auspicious festival of Janmashtami. It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. And, our Bollywood celebrities are no different when it comes to celebrating festivals and they all celebrate them with great fervor. Speaking of which, Shilpa Shetty also celebrated the festival. She is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She is also super active on her Instagram and every now and then, she shares glimpses of her personal life as well as her professional life on the platform.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on her Instagram as she celebrated Janmashtami. In the video, puja ceremony happened for Lord Krishna. While sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Janmashtami ki shubhkaamnayein aap sabhi ko #krishnajanmashtami #gratitude #blessed #divine #balgopal". Her fans too wished her on the special ocassion.

Speaking about her professional career, Shilpa Shetty is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as she will be seen in a web series centered around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. It will premiere digitally, positively by year-end. Recently, she also shared a video from the sets which showcased Sidharth and her in action, while Rohit Shetty shot them.

Apart from this, Shilpa also has Sukhee in the pipeline. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film is backed by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series.

