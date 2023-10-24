Shilpa Shetty celebrates Kriti Sanon's National Award win by binging on chocolate cake: 'Onwards and upwards’

Kriti Sanon is proving herself as one of Bollywood's most versatile actresses, and her recent win at the 69th National Awards is the ultimate stamp of her talent. She snagged the Best Actress award for her incredible performance in Mimi, while Alia Bhatt also won in the same category for her stellar act in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Accolades are flooding in from all directions, and even the B-town celebs are joining the cheer. Just the other day, the Ganapath actress showed up at the Kalyanaraman family's Navratri Puja in Thrissur. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was also at the event, celebrated with a sunday binge, and she did it mid-flight to mark the actress's big win.

Shilpa Shetty gorges on cake to celebrate Kriti Sanon’s National Award win

Kriti Sanon joined Shilpa Shetty at the Kalyanaraman family's Navratri Puja in Thrissur, Kerala. The two actresses didn't hold back and enjoyed a celebratory sunday binge mid-flight to mark Kriti's big win at the National Awards. Shilpa documented the moments on her Instagram stories, captioning it "#Latergram: Celebratory Sunday Binge (tongue sticking out, winking eye emoji) We cheered for Kriti Sanon's National Award (red heart emoji) Congratulations, my darling. Onwards and Upwards (partying face, red heart, kissing heart emojis)".

Kriti, in response, shared the love on her stories, saying, "YOU'RE THE SWEETEST THANKKKKK YOU! (flower emoji, red heart emoji, kiss heart emoji) AND I DIDN'T LET YOU DITCH YOUR SUNDAY BINGE!!! YAYYY!!(tongue sticking out, winking eye emoji, pink heart emoji)"

Kriti Sanon & Shilpa Shetty's exciting lineup of upcoming movies

Kriti Sanon's movie Ganapath: A Hero is Born just dropped in theatres last week, helmed by director Vikas Bahl, and starring the dynamic duo of Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles. The movie transports the audience into a dystopian world set in the year 2070. Kriti's got some more exciting stuff coming up. There's The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu and an untitled comedy flick alongside Shahid Kapoor in the works. As for Shilpa Shetty, she last graced the screen with Sukhee, and her next appearance would be in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

