Shilpa Shetty channels her inner retro queen 'Satyavati' in her new look from KD-The Devil; See pic

Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly one of the fittest and most loved actresses of Bollywood. Fans love to see her on the silver screen. Although, she was a little away from the big screens, now it looks like the actress is back in the game, and how! In 2021, the actress made a comeback with Hungama 2 and since then there is no looking back. Well, today on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, the makers of Druva Sarja’s ambitious film ‘KD-The Devil’ announce a new entrant on the battlefield and that is none other than the powerhouse Shilpa Shetty Kundra! She will be essaying the role of Satyavati in the pan-India film, the actress will be seen in an entirely new avatar, much to the excitement of fans.

Today, taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty shared the poster of her look from KD-The Devil. She looks like a retro queen in the poster. The actress can be seen wearing a white coloured saree with red polka dots on it and it has a black border. She has paired her saree with a red coloured blouse. Her lustrous long hair makes her beauty stand out and she completed her look with big black sunglasses and an animal print handbag. Sharing this poster, Shilpa wrote, “Ugadi subhakankshalu Gudi Padwyachya hardik shubheccha. On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in #KD's battlefield as #𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐲𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢!”

While details are under wraps at the moment, the period action entertainer is said to be based on actual events that took place in Bangalore in the 1970s. Apart from Druva Sarja who headlines the film, KD- The Devil also stars V Ravichandran, Sanjay Dutt, and with Shilpa Shetty Kundra now entering the war zone, this one is guaranteed to leave audiences wanting more. The pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra says, “a war is fought between kingdoms and every kingdom needs a ‘Satyavati’. I’m so excited and pumped to join the 'KD' battlefield and step into this powerful role.”

