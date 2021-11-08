Shilpa Shetty channels her inner spiritual side in Dharamshala as she visits a temple; PIC

Shilpa Shetty is one of those Bollywood actresses who is quite active on her social media. She never misses a chance to post her stunning pictures and videos. The actress is currently having a gala time in Dharamshala where is vacationing with her kids. For the past few days, Shilpa has been sharing her fun pictures and videos from her vacay and her fans have been hooked on her Instagram page. Today yet again she has posted a picture of her from a temple where she can be seen posing with folded hands.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty posted a picture of her looking gorgeous. She can be seen taking an orange coloured dupatta over her head as she has her hands folded and she looks into the camera. Earlier in the morning, Shilpa posted the picture of the Goddess from the temple and wrote “Jaichamundamaa” on the story. We all have seen on several occasions how spiritual the actress is, so it does not come as a surprise to see her channelling her inner spiritual side even on her trip.

Take a look:

Shilpa has been spending time with her kids lately. The actress went through a tumultuous time in the past few months amid her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in an adult films case. Recently, it was reported that Raj had deleted his social media accounts. He was released on bail a few months ago.

Talking about the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 that released on Disney+Hotstar and also featured Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. She also was a part of the judges' panel of Super Dancer Chapter 4. Now, she will be seen next on the judges' panel of India's Got Talent.

