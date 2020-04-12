Shilpa Shetty combines Sibling Day and Easter wishes in super fun video with 'irreplaceable' sister Shamita

Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable video with her sister Shamita Shetty and combined her Sibling Day wishes and Easter Day wishes in the same post. Check out the video below.

is making sure to keep her fans hooked to the gram amid this lockdown. And for that, the actress has been producing some hilarious TikTok content. But on Sunday, Shilpa shared an adorable video with her sister Shamita Shetty and combined her Sibling Day wishes and Easter Day wishes in the same post. In the video, the Shetty sisters can be seen goofing around and includes a clip towards the end in which they wish their fans a Happy Easter. Shilpa also wrote a heartfelt note for Shamita and referred to her as simply 'irreplaceable'.

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram note reads, "Missed #SiblingDay yesterday. So this is for you @shamitashetty_official A sister is someone who knows your worst fears and darkest secrets. When your parents don’t understand your sister always will (or at least pretends to) If as a woman you don’t understand how you can love your sister sooooo much that you can kill for her and wring her neck at the same time... then you are a single child! From all our shenanigans to all our ‘girlie issues’, I will always cherish those childhood memories, even when we fought like cats & dogs and then made up like nothing happened. But most importantly, I had someone who kept me going on my lowest days amid all the struggles life could throw at me, and for that I’m forever grateful to you for standing by me. Time has flown by but this must be said, you are IRREPLACEABLE. It’s “US” against the World, always... my Tunki Ae love ya! ~ Also, wishing all of you a very Happy and Blessed Easter!"

Check out Shilpa Shetty's adorable Instagram video below:

