Shilpa Shetty on completing 27 years in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar: Feels unreal

Celebrating her first film Baazigar, Shilpa Shetty thanked her fans for welcoming her with open arms and showering her with love. Check out her posts below.

took her first steps into the industry almost 27 years back as her first film Baazigar released today in 1993. And today the actress took to social media to celebrate this special day. The actress made her debut opposite with Baazigar and since then there has been no looking back. While Shilpa has stayed away from the big screen for quite sometime now, she will soon be making a comeback with Hungama 2.

Celebrating her first film, Shilpa Shetty thanked her fans for welcoming her with open arms and showering her with love. She tweeted, "It feels unreal; it’s been 27 years since Baazigar released, & I was welcomed by the fraternity & the audience with open arms I have nothing but tremendous gratitude for all the love & support that you’ve sent my way."

The actress further added, "Thank you for being my strongest support all along Congratulations, Team Baazigar Thank you @rtnjn for believing in me constantly, ready for some more #Hungama Here’s to the next 27 #AbbasMustan #VenusMovies @iamsrk @itsKajolD @iamjohnylever @daliptahil #RakheeGulzar #SiddharthRay @The_AnuMalik #gratitude #Blessed."

Take a look at Shlipa Shetty's tweets below:

In Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, Shilpa will be seen opposite Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaffery and Pranitha Subhash. Shilpa Shetty will also be starring in another film titled Nikamma. We cannot wait to see the actress make her return to the big screen soon.

