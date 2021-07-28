Shilpa Shetty cried, shouted at Raj Kundra during house raid ‘What was the need to do all this’: Reports

The Mumbai Crime Branch continues to investigate the adult film racket case that has come to the surface. On July 19, Raj Kundra, a businessman, and husband of was arrested in the alleged case. Officials investigating the case raided Shilpa’s and Raj’s residence in Juhu. The police also took a statement from Shilpa Shetty as they searched their house.

It has been reported that the actress broke down and shouted at the businessman asking him “what was the need to do all this”, during the raid. As mentioned in a report in NDTV, police sources informed that Shilpa shouted at Kundra when he was brought to their home in Mumbai by the police for the first time since his arrest. "We have everything, what was the need to do all this," the actress reportedly said to Raj.

The Hungama 2 actress further reportedly said that the “family's reputation was ruined”, their endorsements in the industry were being cancelled, and that she had to give up many projects. Shilpa also talked about financial losses, according to the reports in NDTV.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Mumbai Crime Branch informed that Shilpa Shetty hasn’t been given clean chit yet and that all possibilities and angles are being probed. Meanwhile, Kundra has now been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Raj was arrested after being booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. He was put behind the bars for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.

