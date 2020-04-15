Shilpa Shetty cuddling daughter Samisha as she completes 2 months is the cutest thing on internet today; WATCH

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra on February 15, 2020, via surrogacy. As she turns 2 months old, Shilpa shared a cute glimpse of her in a video. Check it out.

For any parent, their kid’s birthday is the most special day as it was the day on which a part of them was free to walk the planet. Speaking of this, for Actor , February 15, 2020, brought in the best news of her life as she welcomed a baby girl with Raj Kundra via surrogacy and announced her arrival on social media. Not just this, Shilpa even shared a glimpse of her hand and named her Samisha Shetty Kundra. Since then, fans have been waiting to see more of the little one and finally, today, Shilpa fulfilled their wish.

Taking to social media, Shilpa shared a cute video of cuddling her daughter, Samisha in her arms. In the video, we get to see Shilpa sitting comfortably on a swing on the balcony and holding her baby girl in her arms. Clad in a casual peach top with tye-dye tights, Shilpa looked gorgeous and fit in the video. For her 2-month birthday, Shilpa had dolled up her little munchkin in a frock with a cute pink bow hairband that surely made her look adorable.

Also Read| Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl via surrogacy and name her ‘Samisha’; See FIRST PHOTO

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa also revealed that the number 15 is turning out to be lucky for her as it was the day Samisha was born and today, she completes 2 months. Not just this, Shilpa also revealed that today itself she managed to complete 15 million followers on social media and hence, the day was even more special for her. The diva shared just the cutest glimpse of Samisha with her on social media and the video is already going viral. On the work front, Shilpa was planning her return in Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi. However, owing to the lockdown, Shilpa is at home with her family.

Check out Shilpa’s video with Samisha:

Credits :Instagram

