Shilpa Shetty dances to THIS trendy reel song with her team & amazes her fans

n today’s Instagram world, everyone loves watching trending reels on loops. More often than not, we all get tempted to hop on the bandwagon. After all, the tune is too catchy, and it is all about having fun right? It seems like Shilpa Shetty shares the same views as us. Recently, the actress and fitness guru shared an extremely fun reel with her audience, dancing with her crew and team to the popular ‘Smooth talking, So Rockin’ tune. Safe to say, we all enjoyed it quite a lot and found ourselves laughing by the end of it.

In the chaotic yet adorable reel, Shilpa could be seen with a hair roll-on, singing into a hairbrush as if it were a mic. Behind her, her shoot team could be observed having the time of their life, swaying their hair, twerking, and just vibing. Shilpa looks gorgeous with a dewy makeup look. She aptly captioned the video, “It’s a mad mad world. And a mad mad team!! Why I love going to work.”

Of course, if the work environment is so chill, who wouldn’t love to go to work?

Click here to watch the reel.

Shilpa often makes the headlines with her extremely fashionable looks. Recently, she was spotted outside Mehboob in a ravishing pink slit-dress with an impeccable make-up look. On the other hand, she is still dealing with the cheating case worth 1.51 crore filed against her and her husband, Raj Kundra.

